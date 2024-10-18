Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) & NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Head-To-Head Review

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoVolta and Axion Power International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $2.65 million 36.94 -$2.30 million ($0.06) -49.00 Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axion Power International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoVolta.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for NeoVolta and Axion Power International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NeoVolta presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 61.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of NeoVolta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NeoVolta has a beta of -2.03, indicating that its stock price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of -3.48, indicating that its stock price is 448% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -87.11% -42.81% -42.54% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NeoVolta beats Axion Power International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

(Get Free Report)

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Axion Power International

(Get Free Report)

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

