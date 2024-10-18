Barclays Lowers Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $165.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $166.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $149.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.12 and its 200-day moving average is $124.08. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $154.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

