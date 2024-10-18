Benchmark Has Bullish Estimate for TechnipFMC Q4 Earnings

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Benchmark boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark analyst K. Hallead now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Benchmark also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTI. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI opened at $26.52 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,049,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,652,000 after acquiring an additional 134,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,733,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,384,000 after acquiring an additional 204,435 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,419,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,087 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,954,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

