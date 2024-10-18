BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.85 and last traded at C$22.41. 988,827 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 900,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.37.
BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.66.
