Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $273.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, August 5th.

BIIB opened at $189.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.05. Biogen has a 1-year low of $181.31 and a 1-year high of $268.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 82.8% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

