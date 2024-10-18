BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $1,040.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $995.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.46.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,001.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $912.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $836.11. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $1,032.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

