BMO Capital Markets Lowers Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $19.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

ACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE ACI opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lubert Adler Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 2,664,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 852,857 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 109.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,130 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 214,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 133,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

