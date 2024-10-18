BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$25.28 and last traded at C$25.24. Approximately 5,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 15,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.18.
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.59.
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.
