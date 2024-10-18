Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at TD Cowen

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.32.

NYSE BA opened at $155.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

