BOS Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,135 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $224.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

