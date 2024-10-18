Brian Chesky Sells 38,460 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $5,152,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,200,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,474,870.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $9,793,836.36.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $17,205,057.35.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $136.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Airbnb by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

