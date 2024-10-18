Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 889.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 851.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 120,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 108,251 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 954.1% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 854.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 19.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,196 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $181.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $845.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.