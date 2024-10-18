Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

BR opened at $218.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $224.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

