Brokerages Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT at $17.50

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATEC

Insider Activity at Alphatec

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

In other news, Director David M. Demski acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,460.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Alphatec by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,192,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,137 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 702,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,125,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,305,000 after purchasing an additional 690,022 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 433,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 394,763 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Stock Down 0.7 %

ATEC opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $798.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 816.57%. The business had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Alphatec’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.