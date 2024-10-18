Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) PT at $74.83

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.45.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,568,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122,583 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,502,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166,105 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,637,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,348,000 after purchasing an additional 542,610 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,923,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,394,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,503,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,567,000 after purchasing an additional 371,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $89.12.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

