Brokerages Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) PT at $282.12

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.12.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,501,145.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $4,151,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $5,573,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Danaher by 75.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $272.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $201.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.73. Danaher has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

