Brokerages Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) PT at $48.70

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.70.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.42. Equitable has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,596.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at $27,263,672.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $3,969,870. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after purchasing an additional 446,752 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,040 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $2,892,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

