Brokerages Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Target Price at $17.14

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HR stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,728 shares of company stock valued at $279,069 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $182,000.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.