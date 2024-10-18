Brokerages Set Kellanova (NYSE:K) PT at $74.32

Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $4,452,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,908,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,501,352.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,368,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $4,452,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,908,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,501,352.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,154,298 shares of company stock valued at $88,847,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Kellanova by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 273,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $81.21.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.39%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

