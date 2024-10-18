Brokerages Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT at $120.07

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $122.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.07. Natera has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $589,799.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,927,655.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,765 shares of company stock worth $6,016,700. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Natera by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Natera by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.6% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

