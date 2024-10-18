Brokerages Set Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT at $47.43

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Viper Energy stock opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,324 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,344,000 after buying an additional 2,246,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 16.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,566,000 after acquiring an additional 923,276 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,934,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,703,000 after purchasing an additional 634,036 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 760,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 582,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

