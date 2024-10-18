Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 174.50 ($2.28). Approximately 431,748 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 65,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.35).

Cake Box Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 172.93. The firm has a market cap of £69.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,586.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

