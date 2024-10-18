Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.36% of Calavo Growers worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Calavo Growers by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Calavo Growers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 0.4 %

CVGW stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $513.35 million, a P/E ratio of -320.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Calavo Growers Increases Dividend

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -888.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

