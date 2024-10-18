Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGSD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $25.79 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

