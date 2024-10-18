Capstone Copper Q3 EPS Cut by National Bank Financial

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Copper in a report released on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.84 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.84.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$11.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.63.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$2,828,181.84. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$554,880.00. Insiders have sold 474,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,854 in the last quarter. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

