cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 14,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 154,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

cbdMD Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 350.55% and a negative net margin of 96.00%. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

