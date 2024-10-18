CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $124.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.94. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,704.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.