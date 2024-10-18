Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Celsius Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84. Celsius has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after buying an additional 1,333,217 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 231.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after acquiring an additional 790,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

