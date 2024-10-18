Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Centene were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Centene alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $914,080,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,652,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,491,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Centene by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,460 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Centene by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,113,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,042,000 after buying an additional 636,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.