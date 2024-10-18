Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.4 %

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $28,178.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,986 shares of company stock worth $2,146,841 over the last 90 days. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

