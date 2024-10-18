Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 27,991 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,374,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,948,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,732 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,431,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,992,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGO opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.95. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $18.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

