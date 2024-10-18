Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 5,955 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,270,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,647,000 after purchasing an additional 331,322 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,658,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,146,000 after purchasing an additional 705,436 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,982,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,778,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,406,000 after purchasing an additional 152,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 2,414,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,303,000 after buying an additional 144,908 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.