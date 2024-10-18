Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 82.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSCC stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

