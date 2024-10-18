Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,979 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $166,709,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 580.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 805,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,079,000 after purchasing an additional 686,789 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 56.3% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 139,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,301 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE HDB opened at $60.88 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.