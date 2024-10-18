Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 117,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 68,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter worth $3,965,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,830,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,346,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $91.95. The company has a market capitalization of $642.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

