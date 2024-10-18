Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 748,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,881,000 after buying an additional 202,126 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 285.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,152,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after purchasing an additional 63,457 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

