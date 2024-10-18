Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.07 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 501,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,086,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,200.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after buying an additional 293,502 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,913,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 152,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $160.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average of $148.97. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $116.15 and a 1 year high of $160.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

