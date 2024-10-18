Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUC. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $110,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $259,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 605,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 68,576 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUC stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

