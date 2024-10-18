Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIDU. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $117,000.

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $74.05 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

