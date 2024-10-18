Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,825 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,775.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $29.83.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

