Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 69,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $653,370.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,969,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,550,429.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 656,472 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,615 in the last ninety days.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

BCAT opened at $16.23 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2871 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Free Report)

–

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.