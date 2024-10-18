Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,406 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AMH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AMH opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

