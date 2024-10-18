Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,500 Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $395,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 157.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 39,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 217.6% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 61,847 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

