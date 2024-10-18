Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 6,255 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 565,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

