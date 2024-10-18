Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL opened at $197.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.