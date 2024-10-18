Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Chart Industries worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chart Industries by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 386,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 323.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 416,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after buying an additional 317,775 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $42,507,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,755,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 197,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,463,000 after acquiring an additional 156,562 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at $224,500.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,500.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $126.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

