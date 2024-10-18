Chase (NYSE:CCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chase Stock Performance
Shares of CCF opened at $127.49 on Friday. Chase has a fifty-two week low of $81.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.49.
Chase Company Profile
