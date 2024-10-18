Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVX opened at $151.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $276.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $170.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.