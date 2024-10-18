Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 36.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 40,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB stock opened at $301.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.61. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $205.64 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

