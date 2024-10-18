Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHUY. Benchmark lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chuy’s

Chuy’s Trading Up 0.0 %

CHUY opened at $37.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $645.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.77. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.46 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $791,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 217,838 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 134,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 51,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

(Get Free Report)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.